Levy AM, Saling MM, Anderson JFI. Brain Impair. 2023; 24(2): 309-332.
38167200
OBJECTIVE: Cognitive symptoms are associated with return to work, healthcare use and quality of life after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Additionally, while overall 'post-concussion' symptoms are often present at similar levels in mTBI and control groups, cognitive complaints may be specifically elevated in mTBI. A systematic review and meta-analysis was conducted to investigate the frequency and extent of cognitive complaints following adult civilian mTBI, and compare it to the frequency and extent of complaints in control populations (PROSPERO: CRD42020151284).
Adult; Humans; Cognition; concussion; mild traumatic brain injury; Quality of Life; Research Design; *Brain Concussion/complications; *Post-Concussion Syndrome/complications; cognitive complaints; cognitive symptoms