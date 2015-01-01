|
Citation
|
Bernal O, Garcia-Betancourt T, León-Giraldo S, Rodríguez LM, González-Uribe C. Confl. Health 2024; 18(1): e4.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38172982
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In Colombia, research on health and conflict has focused on mental health, psychosocial care, displacement, morbidity, and mortality. Few scientific studies have assessed health system functioning during armed conflicts. In a new period characterized by the implementation of the peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) armed group, understanding the effects of armed conflict on the health system, the functions, and institutions shaped by the conflict is an opportunity to understand the pathways and scope of post-conflict health policy reforms. Therefore, this study was conducted to assess the effects of armed conflict on the health system, response, and mechanisms developed to protect medical missions during armed conflict in Colombia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Policy; Armed conflict; Colombia; Health systems