Abstract

BACKGROUND: Charcoal-burning has become a predominant method of suicide in many East-Asian countries since the 1990s. Aims: To explore charcoal-burning suicide trends from 1996 to 2020 in Taiwan.



METHODS: Joinpoint regression models were applied to identify suicide trends over the study period. Decompositional analyses quantified the contributions of age, sex, suicide method, and area of residence to suicide rate trends, accounting for age and geographical distribution of the general population, with a focus on charcoal-burning suicide.



RESULTS: There were three stages of suicide rate trends: increasing (1996-2006), descending (2006-2011), and levelling-off (2011-2020). Suicide by charcoal-burning accounted for 70% of the increasing suicide rates between 1996 and 2006 and 50% of the decreasing rates in the descending stage (2011-2020). During the levelling-off stage, suicide by charcoal-burning continued to decrease, albeit slowly. During the descending stage, there was a partial "substitution" of jumping for charcoal-burning. During the levelling-off stage, suicide by hanging partially "substituted" for suicide by charcoal-burning. Limitations: The variables included were limited by data availability.



CONCLUSIONS: Charcoal-burning remains the second most common method of suicide in Taiwan today. Charcoal-burning has been partially replaced in the last 10 years by jumping and hanging. Monitoring suicide methods and trends is essential for suicide prevention interventions.

Language: en