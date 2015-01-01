Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the feasibility of an intervention using modified ride-on cars in terms of acceptability and potential changes in goal attainment, mobility, social function, and participation of children with Congenital Zika Syndrome (CZS).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A pre- and post-intervention feasibility study was conducted with children with CZS, levels IV and V of the Gross Motor Function Classification System (GMFCS). The intervention consisted of 12 weeks of training (3 times a week for 40 min per session) and 4 weeks of follow-up. The primary outcomes included adherence, satisfaction, and learning in mobility. Secondary outcomes encompassed goal attainment, mobility, social/cognitive function, and participation. Descriptive statistics were performed. To explore potential individual changes with the intervention, Wilcoxon test was used to analyze Pediatric Evaluation of Disability Inventory - Computer Adaptive Test (PEDI-CAT) data and Young Children's Participation and Environment Measure (YC-PEM)/Participation and Environment Measure for Children and Youth (PEM-CY), along with standard error measurements of the PEDI-CAT domains.



RESULTS: Four children participated (median age 4.75 years; two females: three at level V on the GMFCS). Adherence was 75% of the total intervention time, and family members reported being satisfied or very satisfied. Children showed gains in learning the use of the modified ride-on cars and an increase in goal attainment after the intervention. Individual changes were observed in the PEDI-CAT domains (mobility and social/cognitive), but there were no significant changes in participation outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Children with CZS at GMFCS levels IV and V can learn to use motorized ride-on cars, attainment goals, and experience satisfaction.

Language: en