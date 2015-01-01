Abstract

PURPOSE: Traumatic injury in children, particularly adolescents, is both frequently and costly. In this study, we directly examined children's causal attributions for the recent traumas and asked them to propose prevention strategies of their own. We predict that children who attribute their injuries to their own actions, rather than an external force such as luck, will be more likely to develop strategies to avoid trauma in the future.



METHODS: All children aged 10 -18 years who presented to a Level 1 pediatric trauma center at an urban children's hospital over a ten-month period were identified and presented with a series of structured interview questions. They were asked to describe the cause of their injuries, whether they believed them to be avoidable, and what strategies, if any, they thought might have prevented their trauma.



RESULTS: 46 children with an average age of 13.4 years were surveyed and the responses of 44 children were analyzed. Most injuries resulted from sports (24) or motor vehicle accidents (14). The remaining injuries were due to burns (4) and falls (2). Twelve (27%) children believed that their own behavior was to blame for their injuries. 32 children ascribed their injuries to circumstances outside of their control with the majority (30, 94%) viewing themselves as "unlucky." Children who accepted fault for injury and children who thought their accident was avoidable were more likely to be able to formulate a strategy for preventing future injury. Children who thought their accident was avoidable were also more likely to accept fault for it.



CONCLUSION: Children surveyed denied their own culpability and preferred to attribute their injuries to bad luck. Moreover, children who believed themselves to be simply unlucky were less able than others to propose strategies that might prevent further injury.

