Abstract

Emerging research has demonstrated that transgender and non-binary (TNB) individuals face an elevated risk of experiencing family rejection and violence. However, there remains a significant knowledge gap regarding how TNB individuals manage stressors and their gender identity within the family context, particularly in regions where TNB individuals are highly stigmatized and where legal protections against family violence are lacking. The present study represents one of the first pioneering efforts to provide large-scale quantitative data examining the experiences of family stressors, the management of gender identity and expression, and family violence among TNB individuals in China. A national sample of 1063 TNB individuals in China was involved in the study. They completed questionnaires about their experiences of family stressors and violence. The results indicated that 76.0% of TNB individuals reported having encountered at least one form of violence perpetrated by their family members. Transfeminine individuals were more likely to report experiencing emotional and physical abuse, whereas transmasculine individuals were more likely to be subjected to gender identity and/or expression change efforts. Family stressors, including family non-acceptance and the pressure to marry and reproduce, were positively associated with non-disclosure of gender identity, the suppression of gender expression, and family violence. The findings underscore the substantial burden of family violence borne by TNB individuals in China, which warrants immediate legal, institutional, and social responses. Trans-inclusive family violence prevention and intervention are urgently needed, with a focus on Chinese cultural factors and gender identity differences in violence screening and risk assessment.

Language: en