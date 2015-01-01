Abstract

Kicking a person laying on the floor in the head is a crime whose forensic investigation could profit from additional microtraces capable of linking a suspected footwear, and by extension its owner, to the victim and their injuries. The transfer of hair fixatives (hair gel, hair wax, hair spray, hair foam, etc.) represents such a trace and was consequently practically evaluated throughout this study. This study consists of two parts: The first part, the differentiation study, encompasses the visual, and instrumental analysis of a variety of different hair fixatives to determine their analysability and differentiation potential. The visual examination was conducted using alternate light sources and filter lenses. Subsequently, the instrumental analysis was carried out, whereby the focus lay on Fourier Transform Infra-red (FT-IR) spectroscopy and Raman spectroscopy. The second part is comprised of different experiments including a test-transfer and pendulum experiments to assess the process and the potential variables of the transfer of hair fixative traces between hair and fabric shoes during a kick. This helped to determine the effect of the kick strength and the behaviour of differing hair products. Retrieval methods to secure hair fixative traces of footwear and from the hair of a victim were developed. These were subsequently tested out on an acute case example..

Language: en