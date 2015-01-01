Abstract

Amidst increased concerns for global security and ecological balance, the intricate interconnectedness between terrorism and environmental sustainability has attracted significant attention in the existing literature. To this end, the present study explores the interaction among environmental degradation, terrorism, and foreign direct investments in 17 countries with the most terrorism antecedents over the 2002-2018 period through the Panel Fourier cointegration test and the Panel Fourier Toda-Yamamoto causality test. The present study also leverages recent and robust panel analysis for evidence-based results and inferences for policy formulation. The panel Fourier cointegration test presents the cointegration relationship between the outline variables under review. Empirical findings highlight that terrorism does not have a significant influence on the ecological footprint. However, foreign direct investment has a positive influence on the ecological footprint. These findings have implications for environmental sustainability and foreign direct investment inflows in the bloc investigated. More insights are discussed in the concluding section with policy caveats.

Language: en