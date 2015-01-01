Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite efforts to increase substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provision in the United States (US), the extent to which traditional mental health (MH) facilities offer SUD treatment remains unclear. In the present study, we analyzed the trend in SUD treatment integration among traditional MH facilities in the US from 2014 to 2020 and identified facility-level factors associated with SUD treatment provision.



METHODS: Data were extracted from the National Mental Health Services Survey (N-MHSS). A timeseries logit trend analysis for the multi-year dataset (2014-2020) was conducted to assess a yearly change in odds of SUD treatment provision. With the 2020 survey data, analyses were conducted to identify the differences between facilities offering SUD treatment and facilities not offering such treatment. Finally, exploratory multivariable logistic regression was conducted to estimate odds of SUD treatment provision by facility variables.



RESULTS: US MH facility SUD treatment provision went from 51.7 % (2014) to 57.9 % (2020). A mean sample of 12,312 US MH facilities over seven years, demonstrated a significant but small yearly increase in SUD treatment provision (OR = 1.04, 95 % CI = 1.03, 1.04). Important facility characteristics related to SUD treatment provision for facilities without a core SUD focus were MH diagnostics offered (OR = 2.03), dual-diagnosis program offered (OR = 3.65), state drug/alcohol license maintained (OR = 6.66), and VA setting (OR = 7.94).



CONCLUSIONS: Despite incremental progress in integrating SUD treatment services into US MH facilities, the SUD treatment gap remains large. Training and service development incentives for identified characteristics could help further reduce the treatment gap.

Language: en