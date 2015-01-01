Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about dental healthcare workers reported suspected child maltreatment to and received inquiry from the child welfare services (CWS).



AIM: Assess time lag differences in public dental healthcare workers' information sharing with CWS and identify sociodemographic and attitudinal covariates of information sharing with CWS in 2014 and 2019.



DESIGN: In 2014 and 2019, a national census of 1542 and 1791 Norwegian dental health care workers, respectively, were invited to participate in an electronic survey. Of them, 1200 (77.8%) and 1270 (70.9%) replied to the questionnaires. Time trends of reported child maltreatment and received inquiries were estimated and adjusted for sociodemographics, attitudes, trust, and collaborative routines in logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: The likelihood of reported child maltreatment to and received inquiry from CWS was higher in 2019 than in 2014 (OR 1.4 [95% CI 1.2-1.7] and OR 1.1 [95% CI 0.9-1.4]). Significant associations occurred with sociodemographic characteristics, attitudes, and collaborative routines. The likelihood of receiving inquiry about whether being employed long versus short term was higher in 2019 than in 2014.



CONCLUSION: Information sharing between dental healthcare workers and CWS improved across time and might promote beneficial outcomes.

