SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Åstrøm AN, Berge KG, Birungi N, Brattabø IV. Int. J. Paediatr. Dent. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ipd.13150

PMID

38173186

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about dental healthcare workers reported suspected child maltreatment to and received inquiry from the child welfare services (CWS).

AIM: Assess time lag differences in public dental healthcare workers' information sharing with CWS and identify sociodemographic and attitudinal covariates of information sharing with CWS in 2014 and 2019.

DESIGN: In 2014 and 2019, a national census of 1542 and 1791 Norwegian dental health care workers, respectively, were invited to participate in an electronic survey. Of them, 1200 (77.8%) and 1270 (70.9%) replied to the questionnaires. Time trends of reported child maltreatment and received inquiries were estimated and adjusted for sociodemographics, attitudes, trust, and collaborative routines in logistic regression analyses.

RESULTS: The likelihood of reported child maltreatment to and received inquiry from CWS was higher in 2019 than in 2014 (OR 1.4 [95% CI 1.2-1.7] and OR 1.1 [95% CI 0.9-1.4]). Significant associations occurred with sociodemographic characteristics, attitudes, and collaborative routines. The likelihood of receiving inquiry about whether being employed long versus short term was higher in 2019 than in 2014.

CONCLUSION: Information sharing between dental healthcare workers and CWS improved across time and might promote beneficial outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

child risk; child welfare services; dental health care services; oral health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print