Citation
Chijiiwa T, Ishimura K. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38167840
Abstract
WHAT IS KNOWN ON THE SUBJECT?: The leading reason for suicide attempts in Japan is health problems, among which depression is the most common, followed by physical illnesses. Patients with physical illness and suicide ideation are not rare among patients receiving home-based care. General home visiting nurses (GHVNs) without knowledge, skills or experience in psychiatric care are required to provide care for patients with physical illness who are at risk of suicide in Japan. WHAT THIS PAPER ADDS TO EXISTING KNOWLEDGE?: More detailed understanding of GHVNs' experiences and perspectives on working with suicidal patients in home care. This study enriches our understanding of how suicide prevention strategies should be developed for GHVNs. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE?: Focusing education on therapeutic communication skills and meanings with relationships with patients is required by GHVNs. Training for suicide risk assessment and guidelines appropriate to GHVNs' situation is crucial. Establishing a liaison service system with a multidisciplinary team, including psychiatric home-visiting nurses, is necessary for home healthcare to achieve continuity of care. ABSTRACT: Introduction In Japan, even a general home visiting nurse (GHVN) lacking psychiatric experience and training can provide home nursing care to patients at risk of suicide. Little attention is given to nursing care for suicide by GHVNs who care for patients with physical illness. However, these patients with suicidal ideation for home care are surprisingly common. Aim/Question We explored the experiences of GHVNs who cared for patients with suicidal ideation and focused on the nurses' perceptions and interactions.
Language: en
Keywords
qualitative research; suicide prevention; suicidal ideation; patient care; visiting nurse