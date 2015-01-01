SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lidberg J, Berne S, Frisén A. Scand. J. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sjop.12999

PMID

38174812

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to explore how resilience is manifested in the experiences of emerging adults who were subjected to bullying victimization in school and have high levels of psychological functioning in emerging adulthood.

METHODS: Fifteen Swedish emerging adults (M(age)  = 29.13, SD = 0.52) who, despite experiences of bullying victimization at age 10, had high levels of psychological functioning as emerging adults were interviewed. The interviews focused on experiences of bullying victimization and the long-term outcomes of these experiences. Qualitative methods were used in the analysis, with a specific focus on resilience.

RESULTS/CONCLUSION: The findings illustrate how long-term outcomes of bullying victimization in school, in relation to resilience, comprise a dynamic process between personal agency and social resources in the environmental context.


Language: en

Keywords

resilience; Bullying victimization; emerging adulthood; long-term outcomes; psychological health

