Citation
Chen YY, Yeung CY, Yip PSF. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38174787
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: From 2010 to 2021, suicide rates in 15-24 age group in Taiwan increased by 70%, with jumping being the most common method in 2021. We examined the link between the rise in youth suicides and the increase in high-rise buildings during this period.
Language: en
Keywords
Taiwan; youth; high-rise buildings; jumping suicide