Abstract

INTRODUCTION: From 2010 to 2021, suicide rates in 15-24 age group in Taiwan increased by 70%, with jumping being the most common method in 2021. We examined the link between the rise in youth suicides and the increase in high-rise buildings during this period.



METHODS: Spearman's correlation coefficients and negative binomial mixed-effects models were employed to assess the association between the increase in high-rise buildings and jumping suicides over time.



RESULTS: Spearman's correlation coefficients of high-rise buildings and jumping suicide rates in youth decreased from 0.692 (p < 0.001) in 2010 to 0.354 (p = 0.11) in 2021. Negative binomial mixed-effects models showed that although jumping suicide rates in youths increased over time, the increase in numbers of high-rise buildings was not related to rates of youth suicide by jumping. Conversely, in older age groups, the correlations were still prominent.



CONCLUSION: Despite the rising trend in youth suicides by jumping over the past 11 years, our study refutes the intuitive notion that the increase in high-rise buildings contributes to this trend. It is imperative to identify and address other potential factors, such as academic stress and/or family disruptions, for effective prevention of youth suicide.

Language: en