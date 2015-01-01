SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chen YY, Yeung CY, Yip PSF. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.13030

PMID

38174787

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: From 2010 to 2021, suicide rates in 15-24 age group in Taiwan increased by 70%, with jumping being the most common method in 2021. We examined the link between the rise in youth suicides and the increase in high-rise buildings during this period.

METHODS: Spearman's correlation coefficients and negative binomial mixed-effects models were employed to assess the association between the increase in high-rise buildings and jumping suicides over time.

RESULTS: Spearman's correlation coefficients of high-rise buildings and jumping suicide rates in youth decreased from 0.692 (p < 0.001) in 2010 to 0.354 (p = 0.11) in 2021. Negative binomial mixed-effects models showed that although jumping suicide rates in youths increased over time, the increase in numbers of high-rise buildings was not related to rates of youth suicide by jumping. Conversely, in older age groups, the correlations were still prominent.

CONCLUSION: Despite the rising trend in youth suicides by jumping over the past 11 years, our study refutes the intuitive notion that the increase in high-rise buildings contributes to this trend. It is imperative to identify and address other potential factors, such as academic stress and/or family disruptions, for effective prevention of youth suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Taiwan; youth; high-rise buildings; jumping suicide

