Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mortality prediction in acute poisoning patients aids in prompt and effective treatment. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the new Poisoning Mortality Score (PMS) in comparison with the Poison Severity Score (PSS) and Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) scoring systems in poisoned patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). MATERIAL AND METHODS: The medical records of 523 poisoned patients admitted to the ICU of the Poison Control Centre from September 2021 to June 2022 were examined retrospectively. The PMS, PSS, and SOFA scores were calculated based on the worst values of the first 24 h of admission.



RESULTS: A total of 100 patients were enrolled in the study, and the in-hospital mortality rate was 28%. The best cut-off points for predicting mortality for PMS, PSS, and SOFA scores were > 53, > 2, and > 6, with sensitivities of 67.9%, 85.7%, and 82.4% and specificities of 73.6%, 84.7%, and 83.3% respectively. In a pairwise comparison of the AUCs for PMS, PSS, and SOFA scores, SOFA displayed significantly greater accuracy than PSS and PMS.



CONCLUSION: The PMS, PSS, and SOFA scoring systems were significant predictors of mortality in ICU-admitted poisoned patients, however, the SOFA score showed the best performance (OR = 1.77, and 95% CI = 1.42-2.54) with significant P-value (0.002) as a predictor of mortality and highest AUC(0.904).

