Saeed S, Elmorsy SA. Toxicol. Res. (Camb.) 2024; 13(1): tfad113.
(Copyright © 2024, RSC Publishing)
38179000
OBJECTIVE: Mortality prediction in acute poisoning patients aids in prompt and effective treatment. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the new Poisoning Mortality Score (PMS) in comparison with the Poison Severity Score (PSS) and Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) scoring systems in poisoned patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). MATERIAL AND METHODS: The medical records of 523 poisoned patients admitted to the ICU of the Poison Control Centre from September 2021 to June 2022 were examined retrospectively. The PMS, PSS, and SOFA scores were calculated based on the worst values of the first 24 h of admission.
intensive care unit; poison severity score; poisoning mortality score; sequential organ failure assessment