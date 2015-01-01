SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Vasquez L, Kim C, Rajah V. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231222489

PMID

38166483

Abstract

Research has examined the relationship between femicides, understood as the killing of any woman, and intimate partner violence (IPV). Additionally, women have been found to seek out formal help when they deem their experiences to be severe, yet many reasons prevent them from doing so; hindering our ability to interrupt the cycle of violence and further victimization. Using the Salvadoran 2017 Violence Against Women National Survey, this study examines the relationships between femicide attempts, IPV, and formal help-seeking. We find a significant positive relationship between experiencing a femicide attempt and IPV, and specific reasons for not seeking formal help.


Language: en

Keywords

barriers; help-seeking; intimate partner violence; femicide attempt; formal help

