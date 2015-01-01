SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maltsev SB, Medvedev DS, Shumko VV, Gorelova AA, Mushkin MA, Polyakova VO. Adv. Gerontol. (1997) 2023; 36(5): 638-646.

38180362

Falls in people over 60 years of age is usually interpreted as geriatric syndrome, which is one of the leading problems in geriatrics due to complications. In recent years, the frequency of falls has increased., Every third person faces a fall in old age, and every second person falls in the age over 85 years. Only a multifactorial and personalized approach to each patient will be able to reduce the risk of falling due to the peculiarities of this category of patients and the multidirectional genesis of the fall syndrome. The decision on the choice of tactics should be made by a group of specialists, and the assessment of the effectiveness of the measures used should be carried out in dynamics with due adjustment if necessary.

Падение у лиц старше 60 лет принято трактовать как гериатрический синдром, являющийся одной из ведущих проблем в гериатрии ввиду развивающихся осложнений после эпизода падения. За последние годы частота падений увеличилась. В пожилом возрасте каждый третий человек сталкивается с падением, а в возрастной категории старше 85 лет -- каждый второй. Снизить риск падения сможет только многофакторный персонифицированный подход из-за особенностей данной категории больных и разнонаправленности генеза синдрома падения. Решение о выборе тактики должно приниматься группой специалистов, а оценка эффективности применяемых мер должна проводиться в динамике с должной корректировкой при необходимости.


elderly; fall syndrome; precaution

