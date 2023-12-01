Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of death and functional disability in the general population. The nomogram is a clinical prediction tool that has been researched for a wide range of medical conditions. The purpose of this study was to identify prognostic factors associated with in-hospital mortality. The secondary objective was to develop a clinical nomogram for TBI patients' in-hospital mortality based on prognostic factors.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted to analyze 14,075 TBI patients who were admitted to a tertiary hospital in southern Thailand. The total dataset was divided into the training and validation datasets. Several clinical characteristics and imaging findings were analyzed for in-hospital mortality in both univariate and multivariable analyses using the training dataset. Based on binary logistic regression, the nomogram was developed and internally validated using the final predictive model. Therefore, the predictive performances of the nomogram were estimated by the validation dataset.



RESULTS: Prognostic factors associated with in-hospital mortality comprised age, hypotension, antiplatelet, Glasgow coma scale score, pupillary light reflex, basilar skull fracture, acute subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hemorrhage, midline shift, and basal cistern obliteration that were used for building nomogram. The predictive performance of the nomogram was estimated by the training dataset; the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) was 0.981. In addition, the AUCs of bootstrapping and cross-validation methods were 0.980 and 0.981, respectively. For the temporal validation with an unseen dataset, the sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, and AUC of the nomogram were 0.90, 0.88, 0.88, and 0.89, respectively.



CONCLUSION: A nomogram developed from prognostic factors had excellent performance; thus, the tool had the potential to serve as a screening tool for prognostication in TBI patients. Furthermore, future research should involve geographic validation to examine the predictive performances of the clinical prediction tool.

Language: en