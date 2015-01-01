CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Nwanaji-Enwerem JC. AMA J. Ethics 2024; 26(1): E86-91.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38180863
|
Abstract
|
This collection of images considers complex ethical, public health, and sociopolitical dimensions of firearm injuries. Since many firearm bullets contain lead, visual parallels are drawn between clinical and public health approaches to managing lead poisoning and efforts to reduce gun violence. Like lead toxicity from paint or water, gun violence and toxicity from retained ballistic fragments can adversely influence health and should be a source of concern to clinicians.
Language: en