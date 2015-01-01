|
Citation
Sękowski M, Wielogórska M, Lester D. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38178556
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicidality in young adults is a serious and growing clinical and social problem. The theory of psychosocial ego development assumes that identity and intimacy are two key factors for adaptation and vulnerability in early adulthood. The aim of the present study was to test whether psychosocial identity and intimacy are related to suicidality in young adults, even when controlling for confounding variables (depressive symptoms, sex, age, health and economic assessment, religious commitment, and pandemic-related distress).
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; depression; suicidal ideation; suicidal behavior; early adulthood