Abstract

BACKGROUND: Low birth weight (LBW) rates are high in the northern region of Ghana, as is tolerance for intimate partner violence (IPV). However, the relationship between the two incidents has not been established. This study assessed the magnitude of IPV against pregnant women and its association with LBW in the northern region of Ghana.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 402 postnatal women from five public health care facilities in the Tamale Metropolitan Area, northern Ghana. Data were collected electronically during face-to-face interviews. Validated methods were used to determine IPV exposure during pregnancy and birth weight. Multivariable logistic regression was used to identify the independent association between prenatal exposure to IPV and LBW.



RESULTS: Of the 402 women, 46.5% (95% CI: 41.7, 51.4) experienced IPV during their most recent pregnancy. Of these, 34.8% were psychologically abused, 24.4% were sexually abused, and 6.7% were physically abused. Prenatal IPV exposure was found to be significantly associated with birth weight. Low birth weight was twice as likely among exposed women as among unexposed women (AOR = 2.42; 95% CI: 1.12, 5.26, p < 0.05). Low birth weight risk was also higher among women with anaemia in the first trimester (AOR = 3.47; 95% CI: 1.47, 8.23, p < 0.01), but was lower among women who made at least four antenatal care visits before delivery (AOR = 0.35; 95% CI: 0.14, 0.89, p < 0.05) and male newborns (AOR = 0.23; 95% CI: 0.11, 0.49, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATION: IPV during pregnancy is prevalent in the research population, with psychological IPV being more widespread than other kinds. Women who suffered IPV during pregnancy were more likely to have LBW than those who did not. It is essential to incorporate questions about domestic violence into antenatal care protocols. In particular, every pregnant woman should be screened for IPV at least once during each trimester, and those who have experienced violence should be closely monitored for weight gain and foetal growth in the study setting to avert the LBW associated with IPV.

Language: en