Citation
Fekih-Romdhane F, Malaeb D, Yakın E, Sakr F, Dabbous M, Khatib SE, Obeid S, Hallit S. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e12.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38166731
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Accurately measuring violent ideations would be of particular high relevance in Arab countries, which are witnessing an unprecedented increase in violence rates among adolescents because of the widespread social, economic and political unrest in the region. Therefore, the present study aimed to test the psychometric properties of an Arabic translation of the 12-item and the 7-item forms of the Violent Ideations Scale (VIS and VIS-SF) in a sample on non-clinical Arabic-speaking adolescents.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Violence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Reproducibility of Results; Psychometric properties; *Aggression; *Violence; Arabic; Factor Analysis, Statistical; Psychometrics; Violent ideations; Violent ideations acale