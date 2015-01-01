Abstract

BACKGROUND: Displacement is a psychologically stressful event. Since the war began, the people of Tigray were subjected to stressful events such as torture, rape, the killing of a family member, forced displacement, and even ethnic cleansing in their home countries. Especially displaced individuals are faced mental health problems. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of depression and associated factors among community internally displaced people due to the war on Tigray, in 2021.



METHODS: The community-based cross-sectional study design was applied from August 06 to 30, 2021 in all Weredas of Tigray. A total of 1,990 cIDP were recruited through a two-stage sampling technique. A structured and standardized questionnaire was used to collect data. Both bivariate and multivariable logistic regression was applied to identify associated risk factors and AOR with 95% confidence interval was used to select statistically significant variables.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depression among internally displaced people was 81.2% (95% CI: 79.4-83%), with more than 60% categorized as moderate and severe depression. The married and divorced marital status, being government employee, having family size > = 4, destruction of household fixed assets, looting of cereals, and having disabled family members due to the war were the significantly associated risk factors of depression.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of depression among community internally displaced people during the war on Tigray is very high compared to other studies conducted elsewhere. Almost 8 of 10 IDPs are developed depression and this is a very series health issue that needs immediate intervention by local, international organizations and communities around the world.

Language: en