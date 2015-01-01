|
Gebreyesus A, Niguse AT, Shishay F, Mamo L, Gebremedhin T, Tsegay K, Gebremariam AG, Kidanu KG, Gidey S, Tesfay F. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e3.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38166772
BACKGROUND: Displacement is a psychologically stressful event. Since the war began, the people of Tigray were subjected to stressful events such as torture, rape, the killing of a family member, forced displacement, and even ethnic cleansing in their home countries. Especially displaced individuals are faced mental health problems. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of depression and associated factors among community internally displaced people due to the war on Tigray, in 2021.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prevalence; Depression; *Depressive Disorder/complications; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; Depression/psychology; IDP; Tigray; War