Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years, mobile psychological interventions have proven effective in reducing self-injury and suicide-related behaviors. Therefore, it is essential to continually enhance the user experience and address patients' needs to facilitate the development of mobile mental health interventions. Identifying patients with mobile mental health needs can be challenging for mental health professionals. To address this, we conducted a systematic review of qualitative research to synthesize the needs of patients engaged in self-injury and suicide-related behaviors for mobile and internet-based psychological interventions.



METHODS: This study adhered to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses statement (PRISMA) and the Enhancing Transparency in Reporting the Synthesis of Qualitative Research statement (ENTREQ). We explored 11 databases and synthesized the results using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Sixteen qualitative and mixed-method studies were included. The study found that the needs of patients with self-injury and suicide-related behaviors for mobile psychological intervention included therapy, technology, culture, privacy, communication, emotional support, personalization, and self-management. Consistent with the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM), the needs of patients with self-injury and suicide-related behaviors are influenced by the perceived ease of use and perceived usefulness of the mobile intervention. However, the findings also highlight the importance and unmet needs of peer support, communication, self-management, and empowerment in using mobile psychological interventions for patients with self-injury and suicide-related behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: Studies in this area have shown that the needs of patients with self-harm and suicide-related behaviors cover multiple stages, including basic therapeutic and technical needs and advanced emotional needs. This complexity makes it challenging to address the needs of patients engaged in self-injury and suicide-related behaviors through digital interventions. In the future, mental health professionals should be encouraged to participate in multidisciplinary collaborations to expand the use of digital interventions, enhancing remote self-management for patients and providing new strategies for the ongoing care of psychiatric patients. We registered the review protocol on PROSPERO (CRD42022324958).

Language: en