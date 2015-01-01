|
Mahlangu P, Machisa MT, Jewkes R, Gibbs A, Shai N, Sikweyiya Y. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e33.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38166875
BACKGROUND: Violence against women (VAW) research is a sensitive topic, which has been conducted mainly using face-to-face methods. The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and restrictions on movement presented an opportunity to conduct VAW research using remote methods. We discuss how we adapted methods, reflect on lessons learned, and make recommendations highlighting key considerations when conducting remote research on a sensitive topic of VAW.
Adult; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Violence; South Africa; Intimate partner violence; South Africa/epidemiology; Pandemics; *COVID-19; *Intimate Partner Violence; Qualitative Research; Communicable Disease Control; COVID-19 pandemic lockdown; Remote data collection methods; Telephone interviews; Violence against women research