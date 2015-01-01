|
Ghiasi Z, Khazaei F, Khosravi M, Rezaee N. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e16.
38166956
BACKGROUND: The mismatch between the gender experienced by a person and the gender attributed to him/her leads to gender dysphoria. It seems that people's perception of gender dysphoria is affected by individual, cultural, and sociological factors and these factors affect different aspects of their biological, psychological, and social health. To this end, this qualitative study aimed to identify the physical, psychological, and social challenges of people with gender dysphoria referring to the Department of forensic medicine in Iran.
Humans; Female; Male; Anxiety; Gender Identity; Qualitative Research; *Gender Dysphoria/complications/psychology; Gender dysphoria; Psychosocial challenges; Qualitative study; Sexual Behavior