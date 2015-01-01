Abstract

BACKGROUND: The mismatch between the gender experienced by a person and the gender attributed to him/her leads to gender dysphoria. It seems that people's perception of gender dysphoria is affected by individual, cultural, and sociological factors and these factors affect different aspects of their biological, psychological, and social health. To this end, this qualitative study aimed to identify the physical, psychological, and social challenges of people with gender dysphoria referring to the Department of forensic medicine in Iran.



METHODS: This qualitative study was conducted using conventional content analysis on 9 individuals who were selected through purposive sampling. A total of 16 interviews were conducted with 9 participants. Each interview lasted 60-90 min. The participants' gender dysphoria was confirmed by the Department of forensic medicine. The data were collected through face-to-face semi-structured interviews with the participants.



RESULTS: The data revealed 3 main categories and 10 subcategories. The main categories were living in agony, confusion, and social concerns. The subcategories were annoying physical characteristics, mental suffering, disturbing sexual changes, concerns about public reaction, helplessness, surrender, the final solution, retreating to isolation, stressful family conditions, and lack of public recognition.



CONCLUSION: The findings showed that people with gender dysphoria suffer from some problems including living in agony, confusion, and social concerns. Each of these problems is associated with several challenges. It seems that most of the challenges faced by people with gender dysphoria are caused by unawareness of their conditions by the family and the public, which in turn is caused by the failure of related organizations and experts in this field to provide adequate information about the conditions of these people. Thus, the findings of the present study can have some implications for resolving the challenges faced by people with gender dysphoria.

