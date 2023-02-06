Abstract

BACKGROUND: The recent earthquake in Syria has caused widespread devastation, leading to extensive damage and loss of life. Considering the diverse range of disasters and conflicts that have affected Syrian society, health workers must possess essential competencies to effectively manage various types of disasters, including earthquakes. Therefore, this study was undertaken to identify the specific competencies required by Syrian health workers to respond efficiently and effectively to earthquakes.



METHODS: An exploratory qualitative study was conducted at the Medical Education Program MEP of the Syrian Virtual University SVU. Nine members of the research team of the MEP, who represent various health specializations in medicine, dentistry, nursing, and pharmacy, accepted to take part in this study. Among these, three members have been actively involved in providing health care in hospitals and the field during the Syrian earthquake on 6 February 2023. The Delphi process was adopted to identify competencies. Health workers involved in earthquake response were categorized into nine groups including medical doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, psychological support professionals, medical students, allied healthcare professionals, on-site disaster teams, and managers. The final list was accepted if it achieved more than 80% agreement among the participants in the first, second, and final rounds.



RESULTS: The study identified 74 competencies (12 knowledge items, 35 skills, and 27 attitudes) essential for health workers to respond effectively to earthquakes. They are categorized into five domains: "Preparing the team for the rescue process during and, after earthquakes, Implementation of the rescue process, Education and psychological support, Research, and development".



CONCLUSION: A list of earthquake competencies was identified for health workers. It is hoped that this list will enhance a country's resilience and will enable decision-makers to support health workers in acquiring these competencies within a very strained health system in Syria and other countries.

