Abstract

PURPOSE: During hostilities, gunshot wounds are the most common cause of penetrating injuries. In 8-10% of abdominal injuries kidneys are involved. The treatment method include surgical or conservative treatment (fluids + blood components).



METHODS: Of 1266 combat trauma cases treated during 6 to 14 rotation of the Polish Military Contingent in Afghanistan, we extracted a subgroup of 44 kidney injuries. Corelation of trauma mechanism, PATI score, treatment methods, and outcomes was evaluated.



RESULTS: Out of the 41 renal injuries, 20 considered left, 18 right, and 3 both kidneys. There were no statistical significancy in injury lateralization (p = 0.669), and no differences regarding side of a trauma and quantity of blood component used for the treatment (p = 0.246). Nephrectomy was performed on 17 patients (13 left vs. 4 right). A significant correlation between PATI score and the need for a nephrectomy (p = 0.027) was confirmed. Penetrating trauma recquired higher number of blood components comparing to blunt trauma (p < 0.001). The renal salvage rate was in study group was 61.36%. The overall survival (OS) rate was 90.25% - 4 patients died due to trauma.



CONCLUSIONS: The damage side does not result in a statistically significant increase in the need for blood transfusions or differences in the PATI score. The mechanism of trauma does, however, affect the number of blood components required for treatment, particularly in cases of penetrating trauma. With the introduction of proper treatment, the overall survival rate exceeds 90%, even when opting for conservative treatment.

