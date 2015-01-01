Abstract

Nasal injuries and issues are widespread in athletic populations and can adversely affect training, performance, and overall well-being. Causes can typically be understood as cellular (allergic, nonallergic, and infectious rhinitis) or structural (static vs dynamic obstruction, trauma), and diagnosis and management differ accordingly. Upper respiratory tract infections, a subtype of infectious rhinitis, remain the most common illnesses among athletes. Here, the authors review the research surrounding the complex relationship between exercise, immunology, and susceptibility to infection. Furthermore, the authors provide an updated understanding of the current literature surrounding rhinitis and nasal trauma management and synthesize practical treatment considerations for providers caring for athletes at all levels.

