Kafka JM, Rivara FP, Ross R, Rowhani-Rahbar A. Inj. Epidemiol. 2024; 11(1): e1.
38183128
BACKGROUND: In the USA, firearms are commonly involved in many incidents of serious interpersonal harm. Federal law prohibits the purchase and possession of firearms by certain high-risk groups including those with prior felony or domestic violence misdemeanor convictions. Evidence supports the effectiveness of these prohibitions, but little is known about how often prohibited persons later seek to have their firearm rights restored.
Firearms; Injury; Policy; Violence; Domestic violence