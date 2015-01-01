Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study is to identify the most common and important features within the presenting history, clinical examination and chest radiograph that are associated with foreign body (FB) aspiration in the paediatric population, to support rationalised decision making in regards to proceeding with diagnostic bronchoscopy.



METHODS: A retrospective notes review was conducted of 70 patients over a 12-year period at our tertiary referral centre. Their presenting history, clinical and radiographic signs were documented and univariate logistic regression model used to calculate odds ratios.



RESULTS: The main features identified within our cohort with a positive FB finding at bronchoscopy were history of a cough (OR 5.1, p = 0.008) and radiographic evidence of hyperinflation or air trapping (OR 7.1, p = 0.016). Zero patients with a FB presented with only a positive history in the absence of other clinical or radiological signs. History of a witnessed choking episode neither increased or decreased the likelihood of as aspirated FB (OR 1, p = 0.967).



CONCLUSIONS: We have identified two principal features, as described above, which are associated with paediatric FB aspiration. Reliance on a positive clinical history alone, but specifically the history of a witnessed choking episode, did not support the presence of a FB and other associated signs need to be considered in deciding to proceed to bronchoscopy.

