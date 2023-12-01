|
Citation
|
Escobar LE, Liew M, Yirdong F, Mandelos KP, Ferraro-Diglio SR, Abraham BM, Polanco-Roman L, Benau EM. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38169241
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Neurocognitive profiles may be especially useful to identify factors that facilitate transitioning from contemplating suicide to attempting suicide. Generally, those who attempt suicide show greater disruptions in neurocognitive ability compared to those who think about suicide but do not proceed to attempt. The goal of this systematic review and meta-analysis is to test whether this pattern is observed with attentional control.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cognitive control; Executive functioning; Speed-accuracy tradeoff; Stroop; Trail making task