Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite growing evidence demonstrating the association between racial and ethnic discrimination and traumatic stress symptoms in adult populations, the research among youth remains sparse. Drawing upon race-based traumatic stress models, and following the PRISMA-2020 guidelines, this systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to identify the state of the empirical evidence in the association between racism-related experiences and traumatic stress symptoms in ethnoracially minoritized youth.



METHOD: Scientific databases were searched to identify articles with ethnoracially minoritized youth participants under age 18 years old that examined the association between racial and/or ethnic discrimination and traumatic stress symptoms.



RESULTS: A total of 18 articles comprising 16 studies (N = 4,825 participants) met inclusion criteria. Studies were largely cross-sectional, used nonrandom sampling strategies, focused on Black and Latinx youth, and were conducted in the United States. Furthermore, most studies were theoretically grounded and operationalized racism-related experiences as frequency of direct, personal, everyday discrimination. Few studies examined other dimensions of racism-related experiences. The meta-analysis demonstrated a significant positive association with a medium effect size, r(pooled) = .356, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.27, 0.44, between racism-related experiences and traumatic stress symptoms. No evidence of moderation by age, sex/gender, race/ethnicity, country, or recruitment setting was detected.



CONCLUSION: Racism-related experiences may confer risk for traumatic stress symptoms in ethnoracially minoritized youth. Attending to racism-related experiences is critical to improve the cultural responsiveness of trauma-informed services.

Language: en