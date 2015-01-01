Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Physicians play an important role in assessing patients' ability to drive. There is a dearth of peer-reviewed information on policies regarding physician reporting of medically impaired drivers.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate state reporting requirements and the availability of confidentiality and legal immunity for physicians who report medically impaired drivers. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cross-sectional study was conducted from November 1 to 30, 2022, in 3 rounds. First, all 50 US states' Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) websites were systematically reviewed. Second, DMV staff from each state were surveyed via telephone. Third, each state's legal codes for driver licensing were reviewed. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Outcome measures included the percentage of states with mandatory and voluntary reporting policies, reporting instructions on DMV websites, anonymous reporting options, and legal immunity for reporting physicians, in addition to characteristics of states' mandatory reporting policies (ie, types of medical conditions that require reporting) and policies surrounding the confidentiality of reports. The data were analyzed using descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: One-third of state DMV websites (17 [34%]) lacked instructions regarding physician reporting. Six states had mandatory reporting requirements; 4 of these states only required reporting of conditions characterized by lapses of consciousness. Only 3 states (6%) accepted anonymous reports, and 7 states (14%) deemed physician reports of medically impaired drivers confidential without exception. Nearly one-third of states (15 [30%]) deemed reports by physicians confidential, with the exception that reported drivers could find out who reported them if they asked for a copy of the reporting form. Most states (37 [74%]) had statutes that protected physicians from liability related to reporting medically impaired drivers.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: This cross-sectional study of state reporting requirements regarding medically impaired drivers found many differences in state policies regarding mandatory reporting and the conditions that require reporting. There was also limited availability of online reporting instructions, anonymous reporting options, and legal protections for reporting physicians.

