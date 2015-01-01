|
McCloskey J, Pelling M, Galasso C, Cremen G, Menteşe EY, Hope M, Comelli T, Deshpande T, Guragain R, Barcena A, Gentile R. Nature computational science 2023; 3(9): 722-725.
38177787
Rapid urban expansion presents a major challenge to delivering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Urban populations are forecast to increase by 2.2 billion by 2050, and business as usual will condemn many of these new citizens to lives dominated by disaster risk. This need not be the case. Computational science can help urban planners and decision-makers to turn this threat into a time-limited opportunity to reduce disaster risk for hundreds of millions of people.
