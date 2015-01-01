Abstract

Rapid urban expansion presents a major challenge to delivering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Urban populations are forecast to increase by 2.2 billion by 2050, and business as usual will condemn many of these new citizens to lives dominated by disaster risk. This need not be the case. Computational science can help urban planners and decision-makers to turn this threat into a time-limited opportunity to reduce disaster risk for hundreds of millions of people.



Globally, rapid urban expansion is transforming countless lives. The United Nations Human Settlements Programme has forecast that by 2050, 2.2 billion more people will live in urban centers worldwide and that 95 per cent of this growth will be in the Global South...

Language: en