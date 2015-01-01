SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Guo L, Ye B, Li B, Liu X. Omega (Westport) 2024; e302228231225994.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00302228231225994

PMID

38174861

Abstract

PURPOSE: Few studies examined variables that might explain the link between perceived COVID-19 stress and suicidal ideation. The present study tested a multiple-sequence mediation model with family cohesion, thwarted belongingness, and perceived burdensomeness as mediators.

METHODS: The current study surveyed 1098 college students in China using questionnaires concerning perceived COVID-19 stress, family cohesion, unmet interpersonal needs, and suicide ideation.

RESULTS: Perceived COVID-19 stress was significantly associated with family cohesion, thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and suicidal ideation. Family cohesion, thwarted belongingness, and perceived burdensomeness mediated the relationship between perceived COVID-19 stress and suicidal ideation separately. These factors also had multiple sequence-mediated effects between perceived COVID-19 stress and suicidal ideation.

CONCLUSION: The study revealed pathways from perceived COVID-19 stress to suicidal ideation and suggested that interventions to increase family cohesion and reduce one's unmet interpersonal needs were beneficial in decreasing individuals' suicidal ideation.


Language: en

Keywords

thwarted belongingness; suicidal ideation; family cohesion; perceived burdensomeness; perceived Corona Virus Disease 2019 stress; unmet interpersonal needs

