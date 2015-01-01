|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Few studies examined variables that might explain the link between perceived COVID-19 stress and suicidal ideation. The present study tested a multiple-sequence mediation model with family cohesion, thwarted belongingness, and perceived burdensomeness as mediators.
thwarted belongingness; suicidal ideation; family cohesion; perceived burdensomeness; perceived Corona Virus Disease 2019 stress; unmet interpersonal needs