Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to identify the 50 most-cited publications relating to lacrosse since 1990 and conduct a bibliometric analysis of the identified studies.



METHODS: Clarivate Analytics Web of Science database was queried to identify all publication titles, abstracts, and keywords for the term 'lacrosse' on 9 June 2023. The resulting articles were sorted by total number of citations. Titles and abstracts were included based on their relevance to lacrosse. Once the 50 most cited articles were identified, each article was further analyzed to obtain author name, publication year, country of origin, journal name, article type, research topic, competition level, total number of citations, and the level of evidence. Citation density (total number of citations/years since publication) was calculated and recorded for each of the most-cited studies.



RESULTS: The 50 most-cited articles were cited 4237 of times with an average of 84 citations per article. The most cited article was cited 637 (15.0%) times. The articles came from 2 different countries, with the United States and Australia comprising 49 and 1 articles, respectively. All articles were published in English. The American Journal of Sports Medicine published the most articles (n = 21, 42.0%). The most studied topic was concussion/traumatic brain injury (n = 18) followed by studies assessing all injuries (n = 7). Collegiate-level lacrosse was the most studied level of competition (n = 22), while high school-level followed (n = 12).



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of the 50 most-cited articles related to lacrosse since 1990 focus on the prevalence, diagnosis and identification of concussion/traumatic brain injury in high school and collegiate-level athletes. These articles are predominantly epidemiological or cohort studies with Level III or IV evidence that almost unanimously originate from the United States.

Language: en