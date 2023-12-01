Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sub-concussive and concussive impacts sustained during contact sports such as rugby may affect neurocognitive performance, vestibular-ocular-motor function, symptom burden and academic ability.



METHOD: Student-athletes (n = 146) participating in rugby union British Universities or domestic competitions were assessed on the Immediate Post-Concussion and Cognitive Test, Post-Concussion Symptom Scale, vestibular-oculo-motor screening tool and revised perceived academic impact tool. Individual change from pre-season (July-September 2021) to 2-weeks following last exposure to contact (April-July 2022) was analysed.



RESULTS: Symptom burden significantly worsened (p=0.016) over the season. Significant improvements on verbal memory (p=0.016), visual memory (p=0.008) and motor processing speed (p=0.001) suggest a possible learning effect. Surprisingly, the number of days lost to concussion significantly and positively affected performance on verbal memory (p = 0.018) and reaction time (p = 0.027). Previous concussive events significantly predicted a worsening in symptom burden (p < 0.028), as did in-season concussive events, predicting improved verbal memory (p = 0.033) and symptom burden change (p = 0.047). Baseline performance significantly affected change on several neurocognitive tests, with low-scorers showing more improvement over the season.



CONCLUSION: Participation in rugby union was not associated with deleterious effects on brain function. Previous concussive events and in-season factors, possibly related to learning effects, may explain improvement in cognitive function across the season.

Language: en