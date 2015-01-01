Abstract

Screening for vulnerability factors associated with historic suicidality and self-harm on entry to prison is critical to help prisons understand how to allocate extremely limited mental health resources. It has been established that having previous suicide attempts increases odds of future suicidality and self-harm in prison. We utilised administrative screening data from 665 adult male prisoners on entry to a category B prison in Wales, UK, collected using the Do-IT Profiler. This sample represents 16% of all prisoners who entered that prison during a 26-month period. 12% of prisoners reported a history of attempted suicide, 11% reported historic self-harm, and 8% reported a history of both. Historic traumatic brain injury and substance use problems were associated with a 3.3- and 1.9- times increased odds of a historic suicide attempt, respectively, but no significant increased risk of historic self-harm (95% CI: 1.51-6.60 and 1.02-3.50). However, those who were bullied at school had 2.7 times increased odds of reporting a history of self-harm (95% CI: 1.63-6.09). The most salient risk factors associated with both historic suicide and self-harm were higher levels of functional neurodisability (odds ratio 0.6 for a 1 standard deviation change in score, 95% CI: 0.35-0.75), and mood disturbance (odds ratio 2.1 for a 1 standard deviation change in score, 95% CI: 1.26-3.56). Therefore, it could be beneficial for prisons to screen for broader profiles of needs, to better understand how to provide appropriate services to prisoners vulnerable to suicide and self-harm. Multidisciplinary care pathways for prisoner mental health interventions are important, to account for complex multimorbidity. Adaptations may be needed for mental health interventions to be appropriate for, for example, a prisoner with a brain injury. Understanding this broad profile of vulnerability could also contribute to more compassionate responses to suicide and self-harm from prison staff.

Language: en