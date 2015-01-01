Abstract

The epidemiology of vertebral fractures (VF) in underrepresented populations is not well-documented. This cohort study was part of a longitudinal osteoporosis research project with the aim of determining the prevalence, incidence, and risk factors for VF. 401 individuals (155 men) aged 50 years and older without a clinical diagnosis of VF were took radiographs at baseline and 2 years later. VF were ascertained using the Genant's semi-quantitative method. Bone mineral density (BMD) of femoral neck and lumbar spine were measured by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (Hologic Inc). The association between VF and risk factors was analyzed by the multiple logistic regression. The 95% confidence interval for prevalence and incidence was estimated by exact Poisson test. At baseline, the prevalence of VF was 12.2% (n = 49, 95% CI 9.0-16.2%) and increased with advancing age with one-fifth of those aged 70 and older having a VF. During the follow-up period, we observed 6 new VF, making the incidence of 6.6/1000 person-years (n = 6, 95% CI 2.4-14.3). The risk of prevalent VF was associated with male gender (OR: 2.67; 95% CI 1.28-5.87) and T-score at the femoral neck (OR per one SD decrease: 1.1; 1.03-1.17). These data indicate that VF is common among adults, and that lower femoral neck BMD was a risk factor for VF.

