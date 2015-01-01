Abstract

Rock blasting and other geological disasters occur frequently in the TBM construction of deeply buried tunnels and seriously threaten construction safety and progress. Therefore, it is extremely important to conduct scientific research for effective prevention and control of rockbursts in construction. Based on a large number of field rockburst data, this study analyses the influence of rockburst on construction safety and efficiency by using statistical theory and summarizes the temporal and spatial characteristics of rockburst time, location and influence range. Using these results, combined with the characteristics of the TBM structure and construction method, classification prevention and control objectives, theoretical criteria and prevention and control technology of rock bursts are proposed. A theoretical system of classified prevention and control of rockburst is constructed, which is cooperatively controlled by microseismic monitoring, TBM equipment, TBM excavation and support measures. The system is verified to provide practical protection, demonstrating that this report provides an important reference for the prevention and control of rock bursts in ultradeep tunnels.

