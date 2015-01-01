|
Citation
|
López RJ, Esposito-Smythers C, Defayette AB, Harris KM, Seibel L, Whitmyre ED. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38180127
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: While negative affect and problem-solving deficits have been consistently linked to suicidal thoughts and behaviors, the latter are often conceptualized and studied as time- and/or context-invariant. Though requiring additional empirical support, theory suggests that discrimination may strengthen the relation between rejection sensitivity and increases in negative affect as well as declines in problem-solving abilities following rejection. The aim of the current study was to test this claim using a social rejection paradigm (i.e., Cyberball) with young adults experiencing past-month suicidal ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
discrimination; negative affect; problem-solving; social rejection