Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Between 2010 and 2020, an annual average of more than 70,000 pedestrians were injured in U.S. motor vehicle crashes. Pedestrian fatalities increased steadily over that period, outpacing increases in vehicle occupant fatalities. Strategies for reducing pedestrian injuries include pedestrian crash prevention and improved vehicle design for protection of pedestrians in the crashes that cannot be prevented. This study focuses on understanding trends in injuries sustained in U.S. pedestrian crashes to inform continuing efforts to improve pedestrian crash protection in passenger vehicles.



METHODS: More than 160,000 adult pedestrians injured in motor vehicle crashes who were admitted to U.S. trauma centers between 2007 and 2016 were drawn from the National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) Research Data Sets. The injuries in those cases were used to explore the shifting patterns of pedestrian injuries.



RESULTS: The proportion of pedestrians with thorax injuries increased 3.0 percentage points to 30.7% of trauma center-admitted NTDB pedestrian cases over the 10 years studied, and the proportion with pelvis/hip injuries increased to 21.2%. The proportion of cases with head injuries fell to 48.6%, and the percentage of pedestrians with lower extremity injury (44%) did not change significantly over the 10 year period. Assessment of possible reasons for the shifts suggested that increasing numbers of sport utility vehicles, population increases among the oldest age groups, and improvements in pedestrian protection in U.S. passenger vehicles likely contributed to, but did not completely account for, the relative changes in injury frequency in each body region.



CONCLUSIONS: More important than the reasons for the shifts in the relative frequency of injury to each body region are the conclusions that can be drawn regarding priorities for pedestrian protection research. Though head/face and lower extremity injuries remained the most frequently injured body regions in adult pedestrians admitted to NTDB trauma centers, the relative frequency of thorax and pelvis/hip injuries increased steadily, underlining the increasing importance of pedestrian protection research on these body regions.

Language: en