Abstract

Distracted driving poses a significant risk on the roadway users, with the level of distraction and crash outcomes varying depending on the type of vehicle. Drivers of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), pickup trucks, minivans experience distinct levels of distraction, leading to potential crashes. This study investigates into the severity of driver injuries resulting from distracted driving in these vehicle categories, shedding light on the variations in single-vehicle crashes. Focusing on single-vehicle crashes in Florida during 2019, involving passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans caused by distracted driving, the study examines various distractions such as, electronic communication devices (cell phones), electronic devices (navigation systems, music players), internal and external disturbances, texting, and inattentive driving. To analyze the severity of injuries resulting from distracted driving in passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans, the study employs random parameter multinomial logit models with heterogeneity in means and variances. The model estimates highlight thirty-five significant factors influencing the severity of driver injuries resulting from distracted driving. Notably, the impact of these factors varies significantly depending on the vehicle type (i.e., passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans). While many explanatory variables are specific to each vehicle type, only one factor (restraint belt usage) is common across all vehicle types, with varying magnitudes in injury outcomes. The likelihood ratio tests indicate that injury severity must be analyzed and modeled separately for passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans. Vehicle characteristics play a crucial role in driver distraction and crash outcomes. Analyzing a year of crash data, categorized by four vehicle types, has provided valuable insights into distracted driving patterns in passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans, influencing potential prevention strategies. To combat against distracted driving effectively, priority should be given to driver education and training, roadway design, vehicle technology, enforcement, and automobile insurance. The automobile industry, especially for passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans, should consider implementing advanced in-vehicle technologies tailored to the specific characteristics of each vehicle type (e.g., advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)) to proactively prevent driver distraction. These proactive measures will contribute significantly to enhancing road safety and reducing the risks associated with distracted driving.

