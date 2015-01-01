Abstract

Over the past few decades, a growing attention has been directed toward cycling due to its positive impacts on social, economic, and health aspects. Various countries are adopting and implementing strategies to promote cycling as a daily mode of transport. The main objective of this study is to improve cyclists' safety by investigating the impact of different layouts of on-road cycle lanes at two-lane two-way roads on drivers' interactions with cyclists using driving simulator. Three layouts of on-road cycle lanes were tested and compared, namely, uncolored, colored, and island separation, along with a control case where no cycle lane was provided. In addition, the impact of road alignments (straight sections, left and right curves) and the presence of an opposing vehicle were investigated. The driving simulator at Qatar University was used to conduct this study. A total of 92 subjects participated in this study. According to the results, on-road cycle lanes can significantly increase the safety of cyclists compared to shared lanes with motorized traffic. Moreover, the results showed that the drivers' intrusion to the opposite lane in the presence of opposing vehicles can be eliminated by providing on-road cycle lanes. That is, drivers' crash risk can also be reduced through the provision of on-road cycle lanes. Comparison of different on-road cycle lane treatments showed that uncolored cycle lanes outperformed the other layouts in terms of lateral clearance between the driver and the cyclist for right and straight alignments. On the other hand, the colored cycle lane showed better results for the left alignment. The findings of this study could be useful for designing on-road bicycle infrastructure to eliminate possible vehicle-cyclist and vehicle-vehicle conflicts and minimize crash risk.

