Citation
Callands TA, Taylor EN, Sileo KM, Gilliam SM, Hansen NB. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38167991
Abstract
In sub-Saharan Africa, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are a public health concern. The impact of STIs are exacerbated in post-conflict low- and middle-income countries, such as Liberia, where exposure to traumatic events is prevalent and access to mental health services are limited. Following a syndemics framework, this study used regression analyses to explore the independent, additive, and multiplicative effects of four psychosocial conditions (exposure to war-related traumatic events, intimate partner violence [IPV], stressful life events, and depressive symptoms) on self-reported STIs. Data were collected from 379 youth aged 18-30 years (n = 170 women; n = 179 men) in Montserrado County, Liberia.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Intimate partner violence (IPV); Liberia; Sexually transmitted infections (STIs); Traumatic stress; West Africa