Al Boukhary R, Hallit R, Postigo Á, Malaeb D, Dabbous M, Sakr F, El Khatib S, Fekih-Romdhane F, Hallit S, Obeid S. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e2.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38167169
BACKGROUND: Exploring the levels of death anxiety and factors that can undermine its impact are crucial for the Lebanese nationals. Even though studies have shown various relationships between death anxiety and several factors, very few to no research has been done to show the relationship of death anxiety, gratitude and optimism. Therefore, the objectives of our study were to assess the mediating role of optimism in the association between gratitude and death anxiety, along with investigating the validity and reliability of the Arabic version of the Death Anxiety Scale.
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Young Adult; Anxiety; Optimism; Lebanon; Reproducibility of Results; Longitudinal Studies; *Earthquakes; Death anxiety; Gratitude