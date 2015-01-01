Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies have investigated how adults with severe depressive symptoms are more likely to attempt suicide, and these adults often have traumatic experiences and chaotic sleep/wake rhythms. Thus, this study using Latent class analysis aimed to investigate the relationship between childhood trauma class, chronotype, and suicide attempts among emerging adults with severe depressive symptoms.



METHODS: This study was conducted among emerging adults with severe depressive symptoms covering 63 Universities in Jilin Province, China. A total of 1,225 emerging adults (mean age = 19.6 ± 1.78) constructed the final sample. In addition to measuring socio-demographic characteristics, the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form, the Single-Item Chronotyping, and a single item for suicide attempts were used to evaluate childhood trauma, chronotype, and suicide attempts, respectively. Latent class analysis was applied to identify the classes of childhood trauma within emerging adults who had severe depressive symptoms. Hierarchical logistic regression models were run to investigate the effects of socio-demographic characteristics, chronotype, and childhood trauma class on suicide attempts.



RESULTS: Three latent classes were identified: the Low-risk for childhood trauma class, the Neglect class, and the High-risk for childhood abuse class. Those who suffered sexual, emotional, and physical abuse at the same time were divided into the High-risk for childhood abuse class, and were significantly more likely to experience suicide attempts than those in the Neglect class (OR = 1.97, 95%CI = 1.34-2.89, p < 0.001) and the Low-risk for childhood trauma class (OR = 2.28, 95% CI = 1.50-3.46, p < 0.001). In terms of chronotype, the results showed that the chaotic type was a risk factor for suicide attempts when compared with the evening type (OR = 0.46, 95%CI = 0.27-0.78, p < 0.01), the moderately active type (OR = 0.53, 95%CI = 0.31-0.89, p < 0.05), and the daytime type (OR = 0.42, 95%CI = 0.21-0.86, p < 0.05). Overall, the significant risk factors for suicide attempts included being female, living in an urban area, having experienced sexual, emotional, and physical abuse simultaneously, and having a chaotic chronotype.



CONCLUSION: Emerging adults suffering sexual, emotional, and physical abuse at the same time and identifying with chaotic chronotype showed a higher risk of attempting suicide. The findings provided a clinical reference to quickly identify those at high risk of suicide attempts among emerging adults with severe depressive symptoms.

